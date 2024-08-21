Prince Harry ‘bored to bits' as ‘publicity hungry' wife wants drama

Prince Harry is visibly spotted tired and bored as Meghan Markle takes pride in her Colombia trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to return from their South America tour, engaged in various conversations including their chat on past ordeals.

In other activities, Harry and Meghan were spotted dancing and playing drums with the locals. However, a royal expert has pointed out that the Duke did not make the most out of this trip since he is now ‘bored’ of this life.

Royal author Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: “I think our once favourite royal is bored to bits, fed up of this endless woke pantomime he now finds himself starring in.”

“How else to explain his glum-looking expression during yet another tedious tour with his publicity hungry wife?Even with the red carpet rolled out for him during his faux-royal tour to South America, the Duke of Sussex often struggled to raise a smile,” he noted.

The expert then touched upon Meghan’s excitement, adding: “While his wife, Meghan, got into the salsa spirit with an almost permanent grin, the exiled Royal stood downcast by her side.”

“Looking at the photos from the couple’s four-day trip to Colombia, it appears to me that Harry is a very unhappy man. When I watched Harry on TV playing the drums, he looked like he was only doing it half-heartedly. It seemed to me the Duke would rather have been somewhere else,” they noted.