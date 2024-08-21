 
Orlando Bloom cherishes sweet moments with son Flynn

The actor is father to a son whom he shares with ex Miranda Kerr

August 21, 2024

Orlando Bloom posted a rare snap with son Flynn on social media.

The 47-year-old actor took to his official account on Tuesday to share a fun day he spent with his 13-year-old son at “Monterey Car Week”.

Bloom posted a series of photos from the car exhibition, along with two snaps with the teenager.

He captioned the carousel, “At Monterey Car Week with my boy.”

In the first slide, The Pirates of the Caribbean alum can be seen wrapping his hand around Flynn's shoulder as the father-son duo admires a vintage car.

The teenager sported a white sweatshirt paired with a navy color baseball hat.

While Bloom donned a navy coat with the same color hat.

In the images, the father of two did not reveal the face of his son.

It is pertinent to mention that Bloom shares Flynn with his ex Miranda Kerr while he is also father to a daughter, Daisy, 4, whom he shares with his fiancee, Katy Perry.

