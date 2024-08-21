Brittany Cartwright redefines boundaries with Jax Taylor in 'The Valley' S2

Brittany Cartwright is setting limits as Jax Taylor returns for the filming of The Valley.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars—who got separated earlier this year after marrying in 2019— will continue working together.

"Jax will be returning to filming The Valley for season 2 after completing his stint at a mental health facility. It’s been a tough time for him. He had been in treatment for the last 30 days," an insider told People.

However, their split is expected to be an obstacle during the shoots as 'the couple isn't capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another," the sources added.

A reconciliation is seemingly on the cards despite co-parenting one son Cruz Michael Cauchi, 3.

"Brittany was supportive of Jax's decision to seek help for their son's sake. However, going forward, she's not interested in having anything to do with him," the outlet further quoted the insider.

Cartwright, 35, initially announced that she and Taylor, 45, were 'taking time apart' in February on their joint podcast When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.

"I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," she said on the podcast ahead of The Valley's season 1 premiere.

Now with the filming phase of the show's season two approaching the estranged couple, the pair aren't really 'capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another.'

The source further declared, "Brittany has reached her limit and remains strong to do what is best for herself and her son."

People's source also teased what to expect from the upcoming season.

“As the new season of The Valley unfolds, a lot of shocking details will come to the surface," the source noted. "Since nothing has been off-limits, it may end up being the most unpredictable, no-holds-barred seasons to ever appear on reality television yet."

On a concluding note, the source said, "There’s two sides to every story and Jax has his views that will be addressed once he’s back. His focus is to be amicable co-parents for the sake of their son."

In season 1,The Valley fans saw Taylor and Cartwright disagree over various issues, including trying for a second child, People reported.