King Charles, Prince William warned against Meghan Markle, Harry's 'unpredictable' move

King Charles, Prince William warned against Meghan Markle, Harry 'unpredictable' move

King Charles, Prince William and other members of the royal family have been issued strong warning about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's next move against them.



A royal expert has dubbed the move against Firm 'totally unpredictable.'

The OK! Magazine quoted royal expert Victoria Murphy as saying the California-based royal couple could become the "biggest crisis facing the royal family in the next 10 years."

Victoria Murphy claimed, "But when you look into everything now, for instance in the books, I would never ever have predicted that.

"So I think it will be something completely unpredictable."

The fresh warning came days after Prince Harry and Meghan visited Colombia with a memorable and heartfelt welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez.

The royal couple have reportedly made King Charles and Prince William furious with their latest tour.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that Prince William is furious about Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Colombia.