Prince Harry makes big decision about Lilibet, Archie amid royal rift

Prince Harry has won against his wife Meghan Markle as the duke has made a big decision about his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid their ongoing rift with royal family.



According to reports, Prince Harry has won in the decision not to include Archie and Lilibet in their upcoming Netflix shows as the couple is currently working on two new series for the streaming giant.

The one Netflix series will "celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship" and the second one will be shot at the US Open Polo Championship.

According to the Daily Express UK, Prince Harry has won against Meghan as he wants to keep their kids away from the public eye, while Meghan is more keen on showing them to the world.

The insider claimed Meghan and Harry “have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”

King Charles California-based grandchildren have rarely been seen in public except on a handful of very special occasions.

The publication, citing a friend close to Meghan and Harry, has reported that safety concerns are actually at the root of the royal couple’s decision to shield Archie and Lilibet from the public.