Victoria Beckham, Gordon Ramsay set to be featured in documentaries

Victoria Beckham's documentary deal comes after the huge success of 'Beckham'

Gordon Ramsay is bringing his cooking skills to Netflix, but it won’t be a cooking reality show.

Ramsay has landed a deal with the streamer to produce a documentary about his life juggling his personal life with his professional goals.

The documentary will follow the chef’s goal to open a restaurant in London’s second tallest building, 22 Bishopsgate.

Being Gordon Ramsay will also feature his home life with his wife Tana.

Ramsay is producing the documentary himself through Studio Ramsay Global. The project will be filmed over a period of nine months.

The docuseries, which was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, will be directed by Dionne Bromfield.

The streamer also announced a docuseries about Victoria Beckham which will center on her fashion and beauty brands. Studio 99, David Beckham’s production outfit, and Dorothy Street Pictures are set to produce the venture.

“The series will tell the story of Victoria’s reinvention as a Creative Director of her own brand,” the streamer wrote in a tweet.

Victoria Beckham’s deal comes after the immense success of her husband David’s docuseries last year. Beckham not only became a hit on the platform but received Emmy nominations as well.