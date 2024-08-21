 
Taylor Swift makes 'Florida' debut at London 'Eras Tour' with a surprise

Taylor Swift made her track 'Florida!!!' live performance debut at her London's 'Eras Tour' performance

August 21, 2024

Taylor Swift just concluded her last of five-night Eras Tour performances in London with a surprise for her fans.

The 34-year-old pop sensation was joined onstage by her friend, Florence Welch, on Tuesday, at the iconic Wembley Stadium, for a surprise and debut performance of the song, Florida!!! a track from Swift’s recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department.

After the song’s Eras Tour as well as live debut, later on in the show, Swift’s longtime collaborator and pal, Jack Antonoff came up to join the Blank Space crooner for a mashup.

The famous duo performed a medley of the songs Death By a Thousand Cuts from the Lover album and Reputation’s Getaway Car.

"I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces]," Swift said to her spectators as she introduced Antonoff, adding, "I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight."

