Katy Perry to receive Video Vanguard honor at 2024 VMAs

Katy Perry is set to receive yet another award to add to her collection of trophies.

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards also known as the VMAs, the Roar hitmaker would be named the winner of the Video Vanguard Award, joining the ranks of artists who have won the accolade named after the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

In addition to the award, the 39-year-old singer would also mark her return to the MTV stage, by putting on a display of her biggest hits, on the same night, making her first performance at the event in seven years.

On Wednesday, the MTV outlet also announced the names of singers who would be joining the already star-studded line-up of artists who would be performing the award show on September 11, 2024.

Halsey, Benson Boone, Lisa of BLACKPINK and Lenny Kravitz have been revealed as the names who would be featured at the VMA’s along with performances from Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Sabrina Carpenter and Rauw Alejandro at UBS Arena in New York.

The 2024 VMAs were originally set to air on September 10 but was eventually rescheduled to avoid clashing with the US presidential debate that would be occurring on the same date.