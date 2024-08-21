Emily in Paris wants to have a crossover with THIS hit '90s show

Emily in Paris stars Lucas Bravo, Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount in love triangle

Emily in Paris cast is collectively dreaming about having Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character Samantha Jones do a role in the next season of the show.

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel said he has his eyes on Kim Cattrall for a potential crossover moment between Sex and the City and Emily in Paris.

"We've been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris," Bravo told IMDb.

"But it would imply that there's a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I've been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens," he added.

Other cast members had the same answer when asked about a crossover.

Lily Collins (Emily Cooper) said, "I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is gonna be Sex and the City just because naturally I feel like there's a lot of crossover there."

Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) said the same, and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) also agreed. "Sex and the City too. I mean, obviously."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) said, "The obvious is Sex and the City," she said, whereas Bruno Gouery (Luc) added, "It's obvious, yeah."

Emily In Paris season 4 is streaming on Netflix. Per the official synopsis, in the new season, Emily "has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."