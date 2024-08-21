Emily in Paris wants to have a crossover with THIS hit '90s show

August 21, 2024
Emily in Paris cast is collectively dreaming about having Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City character Samantha Jones do a role in the next season of the show.
Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel said he has his eyes on Kim Cattrall for a potential crossover moment between Sex and the City and Emily in Paris.
"We've been talking about – earlier – about having Kim Cattrall, manifesting her presence on Emily in Paris," Bravo told IMDb.
"But it would imply that there's a substantial role for her to take on, and also [for] her to say yes to that idea. But I've been floating all day and dreaming about that opportunity and I hope it happens," he added.
Other cast members had the same answer when asked about a crossover.
Lily Collins (Emily Cooper) said, "I would say the obvious but also genuine answer is gonna be Sex and the City just because naturally I feel like there's a lot of crossover there."
Ashley Park (Mindy Chen) said the same, and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) also agreed. "Sex and the City too. I mean, obviously."
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie) said, "The obvious is Sex and the City," she said, whereas Bruno Gouery (Luc) added, "It's obvious, yeah."
Emily In Paris season 4 is streaming on Netflix. Per the official synopsis, in the new season, Emily "has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel's expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie's worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."