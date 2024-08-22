Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan rock the 'Guts' tour show with duet

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan just rocked the Guts World Tour stage.



On Tuesday, the iconic duo performed a surprise rendition of the song, Hot to Go! at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

As the 21-year-old Vampire hitmaker addressed the audience, she stated, “I think she is one of the most singular, inspiring, powerful artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting, and I’m so excited because she’s gonna sing one of my favorite songs of all time.”

She then welcomed Red Wine Supernova singer and gave her a loving embrace. “We’re gonna sing a song, and we’re gonna teach you a dance,” Roan added.

According to the video, both the rising pop stars performed Roan’s hit track, Hot to Go! As they jumped energetically on stage, busting out the song’s signature dance moves.

The ongoing performances in the US by Rodrigo are her final tour dates of the country before she heads off to Thailand, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore and Australia for the end of 2024.

Chappell Roan has previously joined the Good 4 U singer during the Guts tour from February to April 2024.