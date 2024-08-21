 
Geo News

Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Adam Sandler confirmed Travis Kelce's appearance in the upcoming sequel of 'Happy Gilmore'

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in Happy Gilmore sequel
Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel 

Adam Sandler just revealed that star athlete Travis Kelce will make an appearance in the sequel of Happy Gilmore.

Sandler, both the lead and cowriter of the show, shared this exciting news on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like," he said about himself and co-writer Tim Herlihy and also revealed that production is to start in “a couple weeks”.

Fallon then asked the 57-year-old whether Kelce wants to be part of the highly anticipated film to which he responded, “Yes”.

"He has mentioned it and so we have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by," Sandler said.

He also talked more about Taylor Swift’s partner with good words, calling the tight end a very “nice guy”.

"You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. He's a stud and he's so funny," he praised him further

Kelce expressed his excitement for the film when the announcement for it was made and also discussed with his brother what role he could be given in it.

"I'm looking for movie deals. I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be a part of it any way I possibly can," he said.

Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with new honour
Kate Middleton shatters Meghan Markle's dream with new honour
Jennifer Lopez's unusual divorce filing analyzed by experts
Jennifer Lopez's unusual divorce filing analyzed by experts
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy
Zoe Kravitz gets candid about seeing fiancé Channing Tatum play the bad guy
King Charles takes major health risk amid doctors' warning
King Charles takes major health risk amid doctors' warning
Taylor Swift handles piano malfunction at 'Eras Tour' like a pro video
Taylor Swift handles piano malfunction at 'Eras Tour' like a pro
All the times Jennifer Lopez got married and walked out
All the times Jennifer Lopez got married and walked out
Meghan Markle lets slip Princess Lilibet's great tragedy
Meghan Markle lets slip Princess Lilibet's great tragedy
'Megalopolis' trailer: Watch Adam Driver in modern Roman Empire video
'Megalopolis' trailer: Watch Adam Driver in modern Roman Empire