Adam Sandler reveals exciting Travis Kelce cameo in 'Happy Gilmore' sequel

Adam Sandler just revealed that star athlete Travis Kelce will make an appearance in the sequel of Happy Gilmore.

Sandler, both the lead and cowriter of the show, shared this exciting news on an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

We're continuing to try to make it a movie that you guys will like," he said about himself and co-writer Tim Herlihy and also revealed that production is to start in “a couple weeks”.

Fallon then asked the 57-year-old whether Kelce wants to be part of the highly anticipated film to which he responded, “Yes”.

"He has mentioned it and so we have a nice something for Travis. He is going to come by," Sandler said.

He also talked more about Taylor Swift’s partner with good words, calling the tight end a very “nice guy”.

"You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. He's a stud and he's so funny," he praised him further

Kelce expressed his excitement for the film when the announcement for it was made and also discussed with his brother what role he could be given in it.

"I'm looking for movie deals. I'll do anything in the movie. I'll be a part of it any way I possibly can," he said.