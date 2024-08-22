 
Geo News

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle picked THIS month for Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carefully scheduled their Colombia trip this month

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have picked a special time to make a trip to Colombia, it is revealed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carefully crafted the timeline of their rival royal tours as popularity goes into dip.

Royal expert Emily Andrews tells Grazia: “Perhaps, then, these tours offer Harry and Meghan another initiative to highlight: themselves.”

“With Harry celebrating his 40th birthday next month and ongoing courtroom battles in the UK, it does feel like a pivotal time for the Sussexes in their attempts to ‘look forwards.’”

Meanwhile, expert Victoria Arbiter claims that the couple have been offered various other royal visits in the past until their picked the South American country.

She claimed: "I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one."

