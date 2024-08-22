 
Megan Markle plays 'fixer' at panel discussion during Colombia visit

Megan Markle's women empowerment gesture at a Afro-Colombian panel discussion, won the hearts of fans

August 22, 2024

Megan Markle’s small gesture that was caught on video that also stood for the phrase “women helping women,” won lots of hearts during her recent visit with Prince Harry to Colombia.

On August 18, the 43-year-old was a part of a panel that aimed to uplift the Afro-Colombian women, and at some point during its passionate discussion, Markle was recorded going over to the side of the stage in order to position a fan so as to make it face the panelists.

All other panelists burst out in laughter when they understood the reason of her action, and this also made Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez applaud her.

“Women helping women,” Markle said in Spanish as she returned to her seat."

Another panelist responded to her comment in Spanish, saying, "Well done, thank you. And what's more, [women] resolving the situation, thank you so much."

This sparked a passionate flame inside the mother of two, and that made her talk about inspiring women to be the best version of themselves.

"You see something wrong, you go to fix it. Maybe that's just a very female thing — whether it's a fan or something else. That's what we do, right, as women — we're multitaskers, and we are fixers," The Duchess of Sussex further stated.

