Ashanti, Nelly announce arrival of their first child together

Ashanti and Nelly became parents of their first child together, a "baby boy".



The 43-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, August 21 to share the exciting news.

The newly minted mom showed her postpartum body in a mirror selfie, promoting a disposable panty, as she announced that she has entered her fourth trimester.

A representative for the couple told People, "Ashanti and Nelly welcomed their baby boy, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, on July 18, 2024. The proud and happy parents are so in love with KK!"

Additionally, Ashanti wrote in the caption of her post, “Four weeks postpartum. You have no idea what this body can do."

The Grammy winning artist went on to say, "Funny how life’s plans aren’t…always on time.. lol. I’ve been waiting to be a mom for a long time now but nothing could prepare me for EVERYTHING motherhood brings!"

“This is what postpartum looks like I’m loving these super cozy @fridamom shorts! I’m so proud of my body for giving me my baby, baby, baby, baby, baby,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in December , 2023, as TMZ reported.