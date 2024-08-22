Christina Hall sends birthday greeting to her ex Tarek El Moussa

Christina Hall sent birthday wishes to her ex amid her divorce from her estranged husband Josh Hall.



On Wednesday, The 41-year-old reality TV star took to her official social media account and dropped a comment for her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

She penned down a birthday wish in the comment section of Tarek’s current wife Heather El Moussa's tribute post.

The Christina on the Coast star wrote, “Happy Birthday @therealtarekelmoussa.”

It is pertinent to mention that Christina and Tarek tied the knot in 2009 and separated their ways after 7 years of marriage in 2016.

The former couple shares two children together, a 13-year-old daughter Taylor, and a 9-year-old son, Brayden.

Additionally, the Selling Sunset alum pens a heartfelt tribute to her husband on his 43rd birthday on her social media account and also posted a series of photos featuring their five years of relationship.

For those unversed, the trio will star in an upcoming spinoff series of Flip or Flop called The Flip Off in 2025.