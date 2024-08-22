Ben Affleck told to 'hang in there' amid divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck recently received a shout out from Mindy Kaling, the American comedian and actress, as she stepped onstage during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

Just a day earlier, Jennifer Lopez officially filed for divorce from the Oscar Winner, on their second wedding anniversary after months of split rumors.

While Kaling came towards the end of her speech, The Office alum gave a “shout out to the amazing delegation” of her home state of Massachusetts, as per Daily Mail.

As she started to list a few sports teams and famous names, she expressed, “Ben Affleck, hang in there!” which was followed by loud cheers from the crowd.

Furthermore, Mindy also added, “Dunkin' Donuts is the best coffee in the world,” noting that Ben has starred in many ads for the food company.

It is worth mentioning that the Good Will Hunting actor appeared with his estranged wife, Jennifer, in a Super Bowl ad for Dunkin' Donuts and also, received $10 million for the commercial, as per the publication.

Additionally, Mindy's shout out came amid Affleck's divorce with Lopez, after the On The Floor singer filed papers on Tuesday without an attorney.