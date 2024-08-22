Ben Affleck ruins Jennifer Garner, John Miller relationship amid JLo divorce

Ben Affleck has been causing trouble for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid his own ‘painful’ divorce from Jennifer Lopez, claimed an insider.



After JLo went to Los Angeles County Superior Court to file for divorce, an insider revealed that Affleck’s dependence on the Alias star for support has caused problems in her relationship with John Miller.

The insider spilt to In Touch Weekly that Garner and the Cali Burger CEO “have been on a break” from their romance amid Affleck and Lopez’s divorce.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” the insider shared. “And she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”

The source claimed that the Gone Girl star has been leaning on Garner for “advice and support” which has been “a big source of annoyance for John.”

Miller “doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention,” the insider noted.

They went on to add that even though Miller likes Affleck and “tries to be understanding, but there’s only so much a guy can take.”

Friends of Garner are blaming her split from Miller on Affleck as he has “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo.”

However, the insider clarified that Garner and Miller’s relationship issues does not mean she would reconcile with Affleck, noting that “she’s not carrying some torch for him.”

They said Garner is only doing “what’s best for her kids,” and still is not blaming Affleck for ruining her “second chance at love.”