Sabrina Carpenter pokes fun at guest star appearing in 'Taste' music video

Sabrina Carpenter teased an A-list guest star who will be appearing in her upcoming music video for her song Taste.



While taking it to her Instagram, the Please Please Please hitmaker wrote in the caption, “taste me!” as she featured pictures of herself and she stood with a star in jet black hair and they showed off their backs to the camera.

The 25-year-old songstress shared a brief snippet of visualizer, which will be released in full on Friday.



In her latest upload, the celebrity guest was revealed to be 21-year-old Jenna Ortega, the star of the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel.

Furthermore, as per Daily Mail, her full-length studio album, Short n’ Sweet will be releasing on August 23.

It is worth mentioning that Taste is the third single from her yet-to-be-released project, following the hit songs Espresso and Please Please Please.

Additionally, earlier this month she showcased herself as a Hollywood "it girl" as she launched a smoothie at Erewhon.

According to a post shared on Erewhon's Instagram, Carpenter's concoction has "a tropical fruit base with organic coconut & honey, collagen & pearl powder, and a dash of spirulina for a rich, blue color."

To those unversed, just like her highly-anticipated latest album, the drink is called Short n’ Sweet.