Prince William ‘loathes’ Meghan Markle for 'stealing’ his ‘beloved’ Harry away

Prince William has serious reservations about Meghan Markle as he blames her for ‘stealing’ his dear brother Prince Harry away from him, new book reveals.



While the rift between William and Harry shows no signs of ending, a new book by Robery Lacey reveals the Prince of Wales’ early doubts about Meghan.

Lacey wrote in Battle of the Brothers that William expressed concerns about Meghan's "agenda" and felt "hurt" and "betrayed" by the tension between her and Kate Middleton.

William “said he felt Meghan was 'stealing' his beloved brother away from him,” the author revealed in his bombshell new book.

Quoting a Kensington Palace source, the author revealed, “Meghan portrayed herself as the victim, but she was the bully. People felt run over by her.”

“They thought she was a complete narcissist and sociopath — unhinged.”

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said, "There have been times in this past year when William has looked incredibly alone, shouldering the responsibility of being a son whose father has cancer, a husband caring for his wife as she also deals with cancer, a father of three young children... and who has no brother or mother to turn to for a bit of TLC."