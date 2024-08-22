Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint

Selena Gomez has her fans thinking that Benny Blanco engagement rumours are "true".



Recently, an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok noticed Gomez's latest activity on the platform, hinting that she might secretly be planning a luxurious wedding with Blanco.

On August 20, user gootholiday observed that the Only Murders in the Building star started following CMG Weddings & Events, a luxury wedding planning company known for organizing high-end weddings in California.

"Hey guys, just wanted to say that #selenagomez Started Following a #Wedding Planning Agency on this platform," the caption of the video read.

It added, "I think rumors are true #bennyblanco #engagement."

The video quickly went viral with fans expressing their excitement and support for the Who Says hitmaker.

"I’m so so so happy for Selena I can not wait to see the wedding this wedding will be like royalty," one fan commented.

Another added, "loveyah selena support always."

Although Gomez or Blanco have not publicly confirmed an engagement, the rumours began when the Who Says hitmaker posted a mirror selfie on Instagram.

The photo left fans buzzing as it showcased Gomez cleverly hiding her left ring finger with a double-heart emoji.

The couple, who went public with their romance in late 2023 after dating for about six months, have been in spotlight since then.



Notably, a source recently told Us Weekly that the couple is "very serious and have talked about marriage," with Gomez reportedly seeing Blanco as her "endgame."