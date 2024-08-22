 
Geo News

Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint

Fans are convinced that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco engagement rumours are 'true'

By
Web Desk
|

August 22, 2024

Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint

Selena Gomez has her fans thinking that Benny Blanco engagement rumours are "true".

Recently, an eagle-eyed fan on TikTok noticed Gomez's latest activity on the platform, hinting that she might secretly be planning a luxurious wedding with Blanco.

On August 20, user gootholiday observed that the Only Murders in the Building star started following CMG Weddings & Events, a luxury wedding planning company known for organizing high-end weddings in California.

"Hey guys, just wanted to say that #selenagomez Started Following a #Wedding Planning Agency on this platform," the caption of the video read.

Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint

It added, "I think rumors are true #bennyblanco #engagement."

The video quickly went viral with fans expressing their excitement and support for the Who Says hitmaker.

"I’m so so so happy for Selena I can not wait to see the wedding this wedding will be like royalty," one fan commented.

Another added, "loveyah selena support always."

Selena Gomez seemingly prepares for wedding after HUGE engagement hint

Although Gomez or Blanco have not publicly confirmed an engagement, the rumours began when the Who Says hitmaker posted a mirror selfie on Instagram.

The photo left fans buzzing as it showcased Gomez cleverly hiding her left ring finger with a double-heart emoji.

The couple, who went public with their romance in late 2023 after dating for about six months, have been in spotlight since then.

Notably, a source recently told Us Weekly that the couple is "very serious and have talked about marriage," with Gomez reportedly seeing Blanco as her "endgame."

Prince William ‘loathes' Meghan Markle for 'stealing' his ‘beloved' Harry away video
Prince William ‘loathes' Meghan Markle for 'stealing' his ‘beloved' Harry away
Katie Price proudly shows off surgery results on 'family day out'
Katie Price proudly shows off surgery results on 'family day out'
Justin Baldoni makes shocking revelation about unhealthy 'addictions' amid Blake Lively feud
Justin Baldoni makes shocking revelation about unhealthy 'addictions' amid Blake Lively feud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax brings parents together after accident
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax brings parents together after accident
King Charles ‘carefully' plans strategic move to send Prince Harry a harsh message
King Charles ‘carefully' plans strategic move to send Prince Harry a harsh message
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo discuss friendship in new 'Wicked' teaser video
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo discuss friendship in new 'Wicked' teaser
Who will get what in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce settlement?
Who will get what in Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce settlement?
‘Ya'll be so dumb': Pregnant Cardi B reacts to 'skin bleaching' claims
‘Ya'll be so dumb': Pregnant Cardi B reacts to 'skin bleaching' claims