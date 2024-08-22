 
Sabrina Carpenter discusses music success as 'Short n' Sweet' album nears release

Sabrina Carpenter is set to release her sixth studio album, 'Short n' Sweet' on August 23, 2024

August 22, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter just got candid about her success!

As she reflected on the pathway of her career from a child star at Disney to a popular musician with hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, the 25-year-old artist told Zane Lowe of Apple Music, "It's interesting to reflect on it now, because I don't feel like I've changed that much.”

“I feel like the seed was always there, of me always kind of having a direction, and having an opinion, and having an idea, and steering a ship, that was always there – whether people want to believe that or not," she added.

Carpenter continued, "I think through, obviously, life experiences, through being humbled, through making the wrong jokes, I really have found this place right now where I definitely don't have it all together, and I don't know it all…”

Adding how her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, that would be released on August 23, 2024, was one of the key elements that aided Carpenter’s self-discovery journey, she stated, "I called it Short n' Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I'm vertically challenged. It was really like I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had and they affected me the most."

