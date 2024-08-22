Sabrina Carpenter discusses music success as 'Short n' Sweet' album nears release

Sabrina Carpenter just got candid about her success!

As she reflected on the pathway of her career from a child star at Disney to a popular musician with hits like Espresso and Please Please Please, the 25-year-old artist told Zane Lowe of Apple Music, "It's interesting to reflect on it now, because I don't feel like I've changed that much.”

“I feel like the seed was always there, of me always kind of having a direction, and having an opinion, and having an idea, and steering a ship, that was always there – whether people want to believe that or not," she added.

Carpenter continued, "I think through, obviously, life experiences, through being humbled, through making the wrong jokes, I really have found this place right now where I definitely don't have it all together, and I don't know it all…”

Adding how her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, that would be released on August 23, 2024, was one of the key elements that aided Carpenter’s self-discovery journey, she stated, "I called it Short n' Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I'm vertically challenged. It was really like I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I've ever had and they affected me the most."