Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez happy with his new girlfriend: Source

Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez happy with her current girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez headlined for the encrypted quote he posted a few hours after news of Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing broke.



Fans suspected that the retired athlete post was directed toward J.Lo's recent legal move to end her marriage to estranged husband Ben Affleck.

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction," Rodriguez's quote reads.

However, a source told People magazine that the MLB star is happily dating his trainer girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro and the post was just accidental.

"Alex is indeed very happy spending quality time with Jaclyn and his family," the insider revealed.

Moreover, the tipster further said that Rodriguez is loving his dad-duties as always.

"Natasha just started her sophomore year at Michigan, and Ella is about to begin her junior year in high school — both of them are doing great," a bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that Rodriguez shares two daughters Natasha and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scrutis.

For those unversed, Lopez and Rodriguez first began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019 but postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in 2021, the former couple announced their split just a few weeks before Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck.