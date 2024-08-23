 
Geo News

Louise Thompson's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans 'sick'

Louise Thompson made rare statement about Taylor Swift which left fans 'sick' and frustrated

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Louise Thompsons shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans sick
Louise Thompson's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans 'sick'

Louise Thompson made a shocking and “controversial” statement on her social media platform about Taylor Swift.

In an Instagram post, Thompson shared memories of herself enjoying the last European date of the Love Story hitmaker’s Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old shared a carousel of pictures of herself at the star-studded final concert as she wrote a lengthy caption, while detailing the highlights of the night and explaining what she admires about Taylor, despite not considering herself a “fan.”

In regards to this Louise began at length by admitting, “Controversial statement - I am NOT a swifty‼️”

The reality TV personality continued by saying, "However, I was invited to be a swifty for one night, and one night only, and I found myself unable to say no."

While recalling the concert, she stated, “⁠Taylor is a powerful woman and we can all learn something from powerful women. A couple got engaged right behind us and I cried because it was so adorable and innocent.”

Despite Louise' positive caption, fans didn’t hide their frustration while thinking about the thousands of Swifties that did not have the privilege of being invited as one of the users wrote, “As much as I love you Louise, this is not a flex so many young girls are devastated about not being able to go and openly admitting you’re not a fan is a little insensitive.(sic)"

Furthermore, another user penned being “sick of the amount of influencers” who were gifted tickets and they got “forced” to go. The user continued by stating, “Just give them up to any of the 100,000 people who would’ve loved to have gone. Charity, sick kids I don’t know! It’s sickening.”

Channing Tatum reacts to jokes about Gambit accent
Channing Tatum reacts to jokes about Gambit accent
Jennifer Lopez cuts last link with Ben Affleck amid divorce
Jennifer Lopez cuts last link with Ben Affleck amid divorce
Kim Kardashian shares cute snap of daughter Chicago: ‘My sleeping beauty'
Kim Kardashian shares cute snap of daughter Chicago: ‘My sleeping beauty'
Drew Barrymore promises to control herself around guests
Drew Barrymore promises to control herself around guests
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez happy with his new girlfriend: Source
Jennifer Lopez's ex Alex Rodriguez happy with his new girlfriend: Source
Guillermo del Toro finds ghost on new filming set
Guillermo del Toro finds ghost on new filming set
ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person'
ASAP Rocky gushes over Rihanna: ‘Perfect person'
David Beckham finds his self titled docuseries filming 'therapeutic'
David Beckham finds his self titled docuseries filming 'therapeutic'