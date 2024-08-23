Louise Thompson's shocking statement about Taylor Swift leaves fans 'sick'

Louise Thompson made a shocking and “controversial” statement on her social media platform about Taylor Swift.

In an Instagram post, Thompson shared memories of herself enjoying the last European date of the Love Story hitmaker’s Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old shared a carousel of pictures of herself at the star-studded final concert as she wrote a lengthy caption, while detailing the highlights of the night and explaining what she admires about Taylor, despite not considering herself a “fan.”

In regards to this Louise began at length by admitting, “Controversial statement - I am NOT a swifty‼️”

The reality TV personality continued by saying, "However, I was invited to be a swifty for one night, and one night only, and I found myself unable to say no."



While recalling the concert, she stated, “⁠Taylor is a powerful woman and we can all learn something from powerful women. A couple got engaged right behind us and I cried because it was so adorable and innocent.”

Despite Louise' positive caption, fans didn’t hide their frustration while thinking about the thousands of Swifties that did not have the privilege of being invited as one of the users wrote, “As much as I love you Louise, this is not a flex so many young girls are devastated about not being able to go and openly admitting you’re not a fan is a little insensitive.(sic)"

Furthermore, another user penned being “sick of the amount of influencers” who were gifted tickets and they got “forced” to go. The user continued by stating, “Just give them up to any of the 100,000 people who would’ve loved to have gone. Charity, sick kids I don’t know! It’s sickening.”