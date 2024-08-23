A$AP Rocky explains ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ album delay

A$AP Rocky has revealed why he is pushing the release date of his long-overdue album ‘Don’t Be Dumb.’

The Harlem rapper recently spilled to Billboard in its August 22 cover story that he is further delaying the release of his upcoming fourth studio album till fall of this year.

Rocky, 35, also revealed the reason on X just this Friday in response to NFR Podcast's post sharing Billboard‘s reporting about Rocky’s delayed album release.

“LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. ITS BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. IM SORRY FOR THE WAIT,” he wrote.

The long-awaited album was slated to arrive on August 30, which would have marked six years since his previous album Testing released on May 25, 2018,

Rocky also talked at length with Billboard about his forthcoming album, which will feature frequent collaborator and friend Tyler, The Creator, and Morrissey and an all-star roster of producers, including Pharrell Williams, Mike Dean, Hitkidd, Madlib, Metro Boomin and The Alchemist.

“I sat and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f****** with it heavy,” he said, adding that the Beetlejuice director was headbanging throughout as he listened. “He’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”

He also gushed over Rihanna, with whom he shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1. “It’s crazy how we find balance with our chaotic schedules,” he told the outlet.

"I don’t think there’s a more perfect person because when the schedules are hectic, she’s very understanding of that,” Rocky said of Rihanna.

For those unversed, Rihanna and Rocky were close for almost a decade, before confirming their relationship in November 2020 to People.