Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson take major step amid rift with King Charles

King Charles wants Prince Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage from Royal Lodge

August 23, 2024

Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson have taken a major decision amid the Duke of York’s Royal Lodge rift with King Charles.

According to a report by GB News, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s parents have arrived at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire to spend summer holiday with King Charles and Queen Camilla on the invitation of the monarch.

The outlet claimed Andrew and Sarah are among the first guests of the King and Queen at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

However, the former royal couple have made a major decision as they are "hesitant" to escalate their current row during their holiday in Scotland.

Royal expert Richard Eden quoted the friends of Andrew and Sarah as claiming that they have decided not to discuss the current row between King Charles.

The insiders told Eden that this was because Andrew and Sarah are "no doubt fearful of increasing tensions while they are spending time with the King and Queen" at Balmoral Castle.

