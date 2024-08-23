Jennifer Garner’s beau John Miller disapproves of her bond with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s relationship with her beau, John Miller, is in trouble due to her role as ‘marriage counsellor’ to ex-husband Ben Affleck amid his separation with Jennifer Lopez, new report claimed.

The rumours about JLo and the Gone Girl actor's break-up began in May 2024 with Lopez finally confirming the speculations by filing for divorce from Affleck in August.

Ever since their divorce rumours started, Affleck has been leaning on Garner for support, which led to the Alias star having problems in her romance with Miller, reported Daily Mail.

The 13 going on 30 star and Affleck were married for 18 years before they parted ways in 2018. The former lovebirds share three children; Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

After her divorce from Affleck, Garner started dating Miller. However, their relationship has started to struggle after Affleck's dependence on his ex-wife increased amid his divorce from JLo.

Sharing more details regarding the matter, a source told the publication, “John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben."

The source continued: “He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone.

“John doesn’t have any fears that they are getting back together — but it has been tough coping with her support for Ben during his split from J.Lo.

“John is looking forward to Ben and J.Lo’s split being done so he can start focusing on Jen," the insider added.

They further shared, “It is just going to take a little time. They both want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done."

Before concluding, the source added, “The relationship that Ben and Jen have is different, and where that bothers John, Jen actually likes that it is different because that is what attracted her to John in the first place.”