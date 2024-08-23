Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for 'intrusion' on 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting protective about the upcoming sequel of Freaky Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 64-year-old actress slammed paparazzi for taking candid shots of her and Lindsay Lohan filming scenes for the highly anticipated sequel Freakier Friday.

"OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking," Jamie captioned the post alongside a snap of herself and Lindsay embracing on a beach.

She further shared, "We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year."

“Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then,” Jamie added.

For those unversed, Freakier Friday is slated to hit cinemas in 2025.