 
Geo News

Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for 'intrusion' on 'Freakier Friday'

'Freakier Friday' is slated to hit cinemas in 2025

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for intrusion on Freakier Friday
Jamie Lee Curtis calls out paparazzi for 'intrusion' on 'Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis is getting protective about the upcoming sequel of Freaky Friday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 64-year-old actress slammed paparazzi for taking candid shots of her and Lindsay Lohan filming scenes for the highly anticipated sequel Freakier Friday.

"OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking," Jamie captioned the post alongside a snap of herself and Lindsay embracing on a beach.

She further shared, "We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year."

“Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then,” Jamie added.

For those unversed, Freakier Friday is slated to hit cinemas in 2025.

Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller disapproves of her bond with ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner's beau John Miller disapproves of her bond with ex Ben Affleck
Sabrina Carpenter hints at Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes love triangle
Sabrina Carpenter hints at Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes love triangle
Prince Harry makes rare comments about royal family's Balmoral trip
Prince Harry makes rare comments about royal family's Balmoral trip
Selena Gomez shimmers for 'Only Murders In The Building' premiere night video
Selena Gomez shimmers for 'Only Murders In The Building' premiere night
Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during 'Freakier Friday' shoot
Jamie Lee Curtis stuns with bold move at 65 during 'Freakier Friday' shoot
King Charles reaction over latest claims about Queen Elizabeth laid bare
King Charles reaction over latest claims about Queen Elizabeth laid bare
Kate Middleton takes on key role to mediate between Prince William, King Charles video
Kate Middleton takes on key role to mediate between Prince William, King Charles
Meryl Streep, Martin Short pose together at 'OMITB' premiere after denying affair rumors
Meryl Streep, Martin Short pose together at 'OMITB' premiere after denying affair rumors