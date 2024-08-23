Jennifer Garner, John Miller stay 'happy' amid Ben Affleck, Lopez divorce

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller's relationship reportedly stays strong as her ex-husband Ben Affleck faces divorce from his wife Jennifer Lopez.



Garner and Miller, who has been dating on-again and off-again since 2018, are happy together, according to sources.

An insider recently told PEOPLE magazine that the Wakefield actress is "happy with John."

This news comes shortly after Lopez filed for her divorce from Affleck on their second wedding anniversary.

Garner and Affleck, who finalized their divorce in 2018 after a long separation, co-parent their three kids.

They were recently seen together bringing their daughter Violet to Yale University.

As per insiders, Garner had been spending more time with her ex-husband Affleck, attempting to help him and the Atlas actress work through their problems.

"She was put in the middle and her friends think—no matter how you look at it—a man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife," a source told MailOnline.

They added, "But when Jen realized her ex-husband's marriage was past the point of salvation, her only concern was Ben's well-being and sobriety."