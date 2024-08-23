Guillermo del Toro reveals spooky incident while filming ‘Frankenstein'

Guillermo del Toro, the director who is currently in Scotland, made a spooky confession about an incident he faced while filming movie Frankenstein.



The Oscar-winning filmmaker confessed that Aberdeen hotel, where he is staying in, has “angry and territorial” ghosts.

The 59-year-old director took to X (formally known as Twitter) and shared that he chose to stay in the room after one of the producers staying there checked out following “odd electrical occurrences”.

“Whilst in Aberdeen, I am staying in an old 1800’s hotel. I am in the Most Haunted room of it which was vacated this morning by one of our producers.", Toro wrote, adding, "Odd electrical and physical occurrences scared her into leaving asap. Stay tuned — if anything happens I will report”.

“I always stay in the most haunted rooms but only once did I experience anything supernatural the rest of the time: nothing. I have high hopes,” he further wrote.

Toro‘s Frankenstein, an upcoming science fiction horror film, is written and directed by the director himself.

Based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel of the same name, the film stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, and Christian Convery.