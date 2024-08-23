 
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge

Royal expert Richard Eden tweeted, “I am told this is untrue” about Prince William

August 23, 2024

A royal expert has rejected recent claims about Prince William that he wants to move into Royal Lodge, the official residence of Prince Andrew.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and shared photo of Prince William to claim, “It’s William who covets Royal Lodge and HE is making it a point on any negotiations going on around their positions as PoW, the children, Kate’s “work” and their upgraded accommodations — please keep up.”

Reacting to it, royal expert Richard Eden claimed “I am told this is untrue.”

The fresh remarks came amid reports Prince Andrew and King Charles rift has escalated over Royal Lodge as the monarch wants his brother to move into Frogmore Cottage.

King Charles seemingly wants Kate Middleton and Prince William to move into Royal Lodge.

There were also claims Prince William and Kate Middleton are equally committed to seeing Prince Andrew vacate the Royal Lodge, as they believe that moving to there would offer them the space and support they need, particularly for Kate's health requirements.

