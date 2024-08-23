Katie Price may face health risk due to £10k facelift

Katie Price at health risk due to £10k facelift?

Katie Price might land herself into hot waters following her sixth facelift worth £10,000.

The former glamour model, as per Mirror, could face dire health complications after her latest cosmetic surgery in Turkey.

In this regard, Ullas Raghavan, professor of facial plastic surgery from Pall Mall Medical, revealed to the publication that “undergoing procedures like breast augmentation, tummy tucks, nose jobs or facelifts abroad might seem appealing, but can complicate your recovery.”

The professor explained that while not all are life threatening procedures, there is still a rise in botched “procedures that present patients with difficult outcomes”.

He also warned about the importance of post-operative care and noted that one of the major concerns is the challenge of getting proper follow-up care or revisions if the surgery goes wrong.

According to the surgeon professor, follow-up appointments are critical for monitoring your recovery and addressing any issues early on.

He specifically mentioned how extra careful one has to be if the person's procedure was performed abroad, “If your procedure was performed overseas, returning to see your surgeon can be challenging, potentially leaving you without essential care.”

He maintained, “It can lead to higher risks of complications, such as infections or delayed healing, and might affect your overall satisfaction with the results.”

This could be risky for Price as she has been warned by a judge that she must attend a court hearing on August 27 as part of her £760,000 bankruptcy case with "no ifs or buts".