Zoe Kravitz reveals 'weird' fact about Taylor Swift

Zoe Kravitz, her fiancé, Channing Tatum, were recently spotted enjoying at Taylor Swift concert in London

August 23, 2024

Zoe Kravitz is ‘not surprised’ with the ‘scary talent’ that Taylor Swift possesses.

The Batman star and her fiancé, Channing Tatum, whom she has been dating since 2021, were recently spotted attending the Anti-Hero hitmaker's concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

While promoting her co-written and directed movie, Blink Twice, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Zoe got candid about her experience of attending Lover hitmaker’s concert

The actor and director shared, “I mean, I'm not surprised, because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does, so it's not surprising that she's so good.”

“But what is weirder actually to me, is that after she performs for however many thousands of people that is, you know, she just comes over after, and like, we drink some wine, and like, eat a burger, and like, hang out.” she added.

The Hollywood actor continued, “You would just never know that she just performed at Wembley.

“There are a lot of famous people who like, don't let you forget that they're famous, you know what I mean? Like, they just... they bring Wembley home with them if that makes sense.”

“She really just turns into a normal person. It's pretty crazy," she said before concluding. 

