Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to his Pomeranian

The Osbournes have lost another precious family member, their second furry friend Rocky after Polly.



Ozzy Osbourne announced his pet's death in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," Ozzy captioned a photo of himself holding Rocky. "I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always - Ozzy."

His wife Sharon Osbourne also paid homage to their beloved pet with a heartwarming montage.



"We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky," she captioned the post with a dog, rainbow, and broken heart emoji.

In 2021, Kelly Osbourne announced the sad demise of her dog, Polly, on social media.

The Osbourne also makes room for rescue animals. They announced on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast in June that they adopted a dog who had been set on fire.

“I was scrolling TikTok … and I saw this little angel, and he had been set on fire and left [behind], and he was very, very skinny. And a guy saw him, saved him, and the Underdog Heroes Rescue took him in and basically saved his life," Sharon, 71, said about the dog. "… Everything they do is to rescue dogs that have been harmed.”