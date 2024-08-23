 
Geo News

Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to his Pomeranian

The Osbourne family mourns the demise of their second pomeranian Rocky

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Ozzy Osbourne bids farewell to his Pomeranian

The Osbournes have lost another precious family member, their second furry friend Rocky after Polly.

Ozzy Osbourne announced his pet's death in an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Two days ago I lost my good friend Rocky who has been at my side for 15 years," Ozzy captioned a photo of himself holding Rocky. "I’ll see you on the other side my friend. I love you always - Ozzy."

His wife Sharon Osbourne also paid homage to their beloved pet with a heartwarming montage.

"We lost an OG and Ozzy’s partner in crime ~ Rest Easy Rocky," she captioned the post with a dog, rainbow, and broken heart emoji.

In 2021, Kelly Osbourne announced the sad demise of her dog, Polly, on social media.

The Osbourne also makes room for rescue animals. They announced on a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast in June that they adopted a dog who had been set on fire.

“I was scrolling TikTok … and I saw this little angel, and he had been set on fire and left [behind], and he was very, very skinny. And a guy saw him, saved him, and the Underdog Heroes Rescue took him in and basically saved his life," Sharon, 71, said about the dog. "… Everything they do is to rescue dogs that have been harmed.”

Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out with rapper's kids: Watch video
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out with rapper's kids: Watch
King Charles sees Kate Middleton as ‘glamorous side' of monarchy
King Charles sees Kate Middleton as ‘glamorous side' of monarchy
Katie Price may face health risk due to £10k facelift
Katie Price may face health risk due to £10k facelift
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'cool' after Jimmy Fallon throws bombshell on her
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'cool' after Jimmy Fallon throws bombshell on her
Channing Tatum makes 'starstruck' confession about Hugh Jackman
Channing Tatum makes 'starstruck' confession about Hugh Jackman
King Charles, Prince William desperate for Harry and Meghan's help video
King Charles, Prince William desperate for Harry and Meghan's help