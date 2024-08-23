'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for fiancée Amy Jackson

'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for wife to be Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Amy Jackson in Italy.

In this regard, Westwick has penned a heartfelt note for his wife-to-be in an Instagram post in which he sweetly referred her and wrote, “Let’s go get married baby!”

“You’re gonna need to change your IG handle @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party,” he posted.

The model-turned-actress and Gossip Girl star have been dating for more than two years.

The couple picked Amalfi Coast in Italy as their wedding venue.

Moreover, earlier on Thursday, the actress also took to her Instagram account and shared some adorable photos from her jet.

"Let's get married baby," Amy Jackson captioned the post. Sharing another picture on her Instagram stories which also featured her to-be in-laws and her son Andreas, who she shares with her ex-partner George Panayiotou.