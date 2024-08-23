 
Geo News

'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for fiancée Amy Jackson

Ed Westwick and fiancée Amy Jackson have been dating for more than two years

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for wife to be Amy Jackson
'Gossip Girl' actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for wife to be Amy Jackson

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Amy Jackson in Italy.

In this regard, Westwick has penned a heartfelt note for his wife-to-be in an Instagram post in which he sweetly referred her and wrote, “Let’s go get married baby!”

“You’re gonna need to change your IG handle @iamamyjackson ..we did a little chilled Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party,” he posted.

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick pens sweet note for fiancée Amy Jackson

The model-turned-actress and Gossip Girl star have been dating for more than two years.

The couple picked Amalfi Coast in Italy as their wedding venue.

Moreover, earlier on Thursday, the actress also took to her Instagram account and shared some adorable photos from her jet.

"Let's get married baby," Amy Jackson captioned the post. Sharing another picture on her Instagram stories which also featured her to-be in-laws and her son Andreas, who she shares with her ex-partner George Panayiotou. 

Inside Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks close friendship: Is there a collab on the way?
Inside Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks close friendship: Is there a collab on the way?
Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of Charles-William meetup
Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of Charles-William meetup
Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in 'Brave New World' video
Marvel fans react to Harrison Ford as Red Hulk in 'Brave New World'
Kate Middleton parents left shocked by Prince William's heart-stopping stunt
Kate Middleton parents left shocked by Prince William's heart-stopping stunt
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso' video
Sabrina Carpenter gushes over Adele for liking 'Espresso'
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Taste' music video with Jenna Ortega video
Sabrina Carpenter on 'Taste' music video with Jenna Ortega
Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Meghan Markle finally puts end to Kate Middleton, Prince William feud
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge
Royal expert dismisses recent claims about Prince William related to Andrew's Royal Lodge