Kate Middleton parents left shocked by Prince William's heart-stopping stunt

Kate Middleton's parents were once frightened by Prince William's unexpected move as their sweet home nearly lost roof after the royal's visit, according to a lighthearted anecdote from Michael's wedding speech.

Michael Middleton's wedding speech attracted massive attention as Kate's father revealed a surprising incident involving William.

During his Father of the Bride speech, Michael Middleton recalled the incident where William's visit almost resulted in their roof being "blown off," showcasing the lighter side of royal encounters.



A guest, according to The Telegraph, revealed that Michael shared a story about his son-in-law's visit, recounting how his son-in-law once landed a helicopter in their garden in 2011, almost sending their roof into disarray.

It is to mention here that King Charles III's eldest son William was famously stationed as a Search and Rescue Pilot at the RAF, so his love for helicopters is just as well-known.