Meghan Markle receives stern warning ahead of Charles-William meetup

Meghan Markle has been issued a stern warning ahead of King Charles and Prince William's crucial meeting at Balmoral.

Amid the reports that the Duchess of Sussex might begin her political career as the US elections are around the corner, a royal commentator, Robert Jobson, suggested that she should stay away from politics.

In conversation with The Sun, he said, "I think if she got involved in American politics with the title of the Duchess of Sussex she would be eaten alive."

"She might think she's got what it takes to make it but the Democrats would run a mile," the royal expert remarked.



While recalling Meghan's claims of being treated "badly" by the British press, Robert added that the world of politics in America will be an "awful lot worse" for her.

It is important to note that these comments came amid the royal family's summer vacation in Scotland.

Previously, The Daily Express reported that the Royal Family "are meeting at Balmoral to discuss a number of different things, but one of them will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."



Moreover, the source hinted at a possible alarming situation for Prince Harry and Meghan. "Not only will Harry and Meghan's tours and upcoming trip to Canada be on the agenda, but also their titles and peerages will be up for discussion."