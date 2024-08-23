Inside Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks close friendship: Is there a collab on the way?

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are good friends and have performed together in 2022

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks may be getting ready to delight their fans with a musical collab.

According to sources, Harry and Stevie have become good friends and try to meet up when they’re in the same city. The duo could even be writing songs together.

“Stevie may be 76, but she looks great, her voice is still amazing, and she has a nice, flirty friendship with Harry, so life is good,” the tipster told Life & Style.

“They try to meet up when they’re in the same city, and Harry’s been happy to share the stage with Stevie, too,” they added.

“Obviously,” the source continued, “they don’t expect anything romantic to come out of this, nothing’s happened and nothing’s going to happen, but it’s fair to say Stevie’s taken an interest in Harry and is mentoring him.”

The tipster shared that “Harry, too, is bowled over by how charming and glamorous she is, everybody is.”

“They’re talking about working together, maybe writing a song or two together when they next get the chance,” the source teased.

“Their friendship is something they appreciate and never take for granted,” they noted.

Stevie and Harry have performed together in 2019 and 2022.