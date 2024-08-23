Taylor Swift shares honest review of Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum's 'Blink Twice'

Taylor Swift is good friends with Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Taylor Swift is heaping praise on her gal pal Zoë Kravitz!

On Friday, Aug. 24, Taylor took to her Instagram story to give a shout out to Kravitz's new movie Blink Twice.

Blink Twice is Kravitz’s directorial debut and stars her fiancé Channing Tatum in the lead role alongside Naomi Ackie.

Praising her pal’s work, the Fortnight singer shared the movie’s poster and wrote, "This film is incredible. Thrilling, twisted, wickedly funny, and visually stunning."

"The performances are phenomenal. @zoeisabellakravitz conceptualized this, wrote it, obsessed over every detail, and directed it with such a clear and bold vision," she added.

"I'm so blown away by what she's accomplished here and I can't wait to watch everyone discover this film and this brilliant filmmaker," she continued before adding a trigger warning for the themes explored in the movie.

"Trigger warning: contains mature themes and depictions of violence, including sexual violence," Taylor wrote. "This may be upsetting or triggering to some viewers."

Blink Twice follows tech billionaire Slater King (Tatum), who meets gorgeous waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) and wisks her group of friends to his private island. Frida soon begins to doubt the billionaire’s intentions.

Taylor’s support for Kravitz comes after the filmmaker attended her recent Eras Tour show at Wembley stadium in London.

"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force!" Tatum wrote in an Instagram post, sharing photos of the pair enjoying the show.