'One Piece' Season 2 adds THIS 'Bridgerton' star in key role

'One Piece' Season 2 is adding cast members even after beginning production

Casting for One Piece Season 2 is underway, with Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran joining the cast as Miss Wednesday.

Chandran has joined a long list of new cast members, which includes: Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton and Werner Coetser as Dorry.

Meanwhile, the main cast that plays the Straw Hat pirates is returning, including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

Season 2 has already begun production in Cape Town, South Africa and is expected to be released in late 2025.

One Piece is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga of the same name, which has already been made into a mega hit anime series. The story follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy in his search for the ultimate treasure “One Piece” so he can become the next Pirate King.