Taylor Swift receives honour from Wembley for record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just received a token of appreciation.

On Friday, the iconic Wembley Stadium in London gifted the Lover crooner a special token to celebrate her record-breaking, 8 Eras Tour shows at the venue.

"So long, Taylor. It was enchanting," the stadium’s official X, (formerly known as Twitter) read alongside the photo of a blue and black guitar, photographed in front of the stadium's famous archway and steps.

"So Long, Taylor," a message on the guitar read, a reference to her 2024 song, So Long, London, off from her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift has performed a total of 8 times at Wembley, three days on June 21, 22 and 23, while the rest of the dates being August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

"The special gift was presented to the singer’s team ahead of her final show on Tuesday, along with a note from the stadium team and personalized plectrums. It has since shipped to Nashville in America, as Swift makes her return home," Wembley’s official page, dedicated to the pop sensation’s Eras Tour, read.