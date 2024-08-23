 
Geo News

Taylor Swift receives honour from Wembley for record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Wembley Stadium gifted Taylor Swift a guitar to mark her record breaking 'Eras Tour' shows at the venue

By
Web Desk
|

August 23, 2024

Taylor Swift receives honour from Wembley for record-breaking Eras Tour
Taylor Swift receives honour from Wembley for record-breaking 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just received a token of appreciation.

On Friday, the iconic Wembley Stadium in London gifted the Lover crooner a special token to celebrate her record-breaking, 8 Eras Tour shows at the venue.

"So long, Taylor. It was enchanting," the stadium’s official X, (formerly known as Twitter) read alongside the photo of a blue and black guitar, photographed in front of the stadium's famous archway and steps.

Taylor Swift receives honour from Wembley for record-breaking Eras Tour

"So Long, Taylor," a message on the guitar read, a reference to her 2024 song, So Long, London, off from her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Swift has performed a total of 8 times at Wembley, three days on June 21, 22 and 23, while the rest of the dates being August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)
Source: X (formerly Twitter)

"The special gift was presented to the singer’s team ahead of her final show on Tuesday, along with a note from the stadium team and personalized plectrums. It has since shipped to Nashville in America, as Swift makes her return home," Wembley’s official page, dedicated to the pop sensation’s Eras Tour, read.

Prince Harry puts Archie, Lilibet future at major risk due to bold move video
Prince Harry puts Archie, Lilibet future at major risk due to bold move
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William's marriage works so well, real reason laid bare video
Why Kate Middleton, Prince William's marriage works so well, real reason laid bare
'One Piece' Season 2 adds THIS 'Bridgerton' star in key role
'One Piece' Season 2 adds THIS 'Bridgerton' star in key role
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift take romance to next level with major surprise
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift take romance to next level with major surprise
Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health
Prince William gives major update on Kate Middleton's health
Taylor Swift shares honest review of Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum's 'Blink Twice'
Taylor Swift shares honest review of Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum's 'Blink Twice'
Naomi Campbell gushes over children in rare photo
Naomi Campbell gushes over children in rare photo
Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as 'terrible'
Sabrina Carpenter reveals fear of trolls marking her as 'terrible'