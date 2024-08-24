Post Malone makes it big with country music debut album 'F-1 Trillion'

Post Malone just made his mark in the genre of country music!

The American rapper, who tried his hand at country-themed music with his sixth studio album, titled, F-1 Trillion, is celebrating his third Official Number 1 album of his career by the grace of the aforementioned endeavor.

F-1 Trillion, made by the New York native, that has collaborations with country music veterans like Dolly Parton and rising stars like Jelly Roll, now joins Malone’s 2018 project, beerbongs & bentleys and 2019’s Bleeding in the list of his UK chart-toppers.

This album has also claimed the top spot in the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, with it being the most-purchased record on wax, this week.

After the release of his album, on August 16, 2024, he took to his official Instagram account to pen his sentiments about F-1 Trillion.

“Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project. I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends… I have had the time of my life making this record, it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to make it,” Post Malone wrote.