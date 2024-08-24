 
'Rings of Power' star reacts to key shakeup in cast

Ismael Cruz Córdova explains the impact of Nazanin Boniadi's absence in 'Rings of Power' season two

August 24, 2024

Brownyn, played by Nazanin Boniadi, was not returning to season two of The Rings of Power, and her on-screen love interest Ismael Cruz Córdova, who plays Arondir, shared his thoughts on her absence.

"It's funny to talk about love in this way because it alters it entirely and at the same, not at all. Because it is just a continuation of the depth of the love that they have for each other," he told Comic Book. 

"This love story is always filled with a pull, you know, a push and a pull and it's just another stage of that. So, whether she is on screen or not on screen, her character, her energy, the love, the romance, the trust, the promises are in every single frame of the entirety of our story."

"This is a minefield," adding, "But people will feel it. I'm just gonna say that. If you've ever been in love, you'll know what the hell is going on."

Earlier, Nazanin opted out from season two of the Amazon show explaining, "I made the choice not to return for season two of 'Rings of Power.' This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy."

She further wrote in her post on social media, Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy, and integrity. My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world."

"Which is why I connected so deeply with her. I look forward to sharing my latest projects with you soon."

