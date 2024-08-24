 
Channing Tatum reveals pool party disaster: 'Puking for 12 hours'

The actor’s psychological thriller, 'Blink Twice' hit the theatres on August 23.

August 24, 2024

Channing Tatum is doing well now but once he was in Mexico he spent a day in the bathroom, puking.

The 44-year-old actor appeared in an interview with Buzzfeed with his fiance Zoe Kravitz for the promotion of their psychological thriller Blink Twice.

Kravitz recalled the time of filming their new film in Mexico when Tatum got diarrhea after swallowing pool water during a party.

“Remember we had that party, Chan, and you and [costar] Simon [Rex] were both wrestling in the pool, and then you guys swallowed pool water,” Kravitz recalled, adding, “But we are in Mexico. And you were puking.”

“For 12 hours, I couldn’t leave the bathroom,” Tatum said, with a vacant expression.

The actor, who recently made a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, further noted about his sickness saying, “The doctor had to come and give me a shot in the butt to make it all okay.”

“It was a sick party,” Kravitz quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Kravitz made her directional debut in the latest movie.

