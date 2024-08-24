Suri becomes carefree as father Tom Cruise opens his purse

Although Suri and her father, Tom Cruise, reportedly are not on talking terms, the latter is footing her college fees after he had agreed to do this years ago.



Reports say the 18-year-old is going to a private university, Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Her tuition fees, however, were covered by her estranged dad, who, according to an agreement at the time of his divorce from Katie Holmes, took responsibility for his daughter's schooling.

"Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy,' a person close to the global star told DailyMail.

Divorce documents reveal the 62-year-old is paying his kid's expenses, including "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

The university's annual tuition fees are said to be at $65K as the source noted, "He has never hesitated to pay his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation."

However, what Tom was not paying for was Suri's child support of about, $38,000 per year, because she has turned eighteen.