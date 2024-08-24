 
Zoë Kravitz casts doubt about her role in 'The Batman 2'

Despite the uncertainty, Zoë Kravitz reveals what she wants to explore about Catwoman

August 24, 2024

Zoë Kravitz casts doubt about her role in 'The Batman 2'

As The Batman sequel is gearing up for a release in 2026, its star Zoë Kravitz says she has no confirmation of her presence in the forthcoming movie.

During an interview with Collider, the actress said, "Matt [Reeves] goes into his hole when he writes," adding, "Again, he’s a super intense, detail-oriented director, so I just keep myself busy with things like [Blink Twice] until people call me."

Despite no word about reprising, the Blink Twice star expressed her wish to explore her Catwoman character.

"The whole concept of Selina in that film was it’s an origin story," she continued. "So obviously there’s a lot more to explore," adding, "It was a woman coming into her power and wanting to explore what it feels like when she can be playful and sit into that power. Hopefully, it will be very fun one day."

In other news, Zoë raved about Taylor Swift explaining, “I mean, I'm not surprised, because Taylor is scary talented at everything she does, so it's not surprising that she's so good.”

