Ben Affleck to dip toes in dating pool after Jennifer Lopez split

Known for his good looks, Ben Affleck is reportedly setting his eyes on living his bachelor life again after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.

Sources say the Oscar winner, in the past, raised issues, though privately, about the intimacy within their relationship.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” the source added this prompted him to dip his toes in the dating pool again. “So there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

However, the insider suggests the Argo star will not rush into dating until his divorce from his estranged wife is fully finalized.

He is not “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him," the tipster tattled to In Touch. "Even Jennifer Aniston has let it be known she’d love to date him."

Meanwhile, Ben's new haircut is cited as a sign of his intention to date again after ending completely his current one.

“He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it.”