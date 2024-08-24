Dolly Parton releases never-before-heard, decades old song

Dolly Parton just made a follow-up slightly less than a year after releasing her first rock album, a song called, A Rose Won’t Fix It.

The iconic musician collaborated with her family members that includes her uncles, aunts, cousins as well as siblings, on the new record.

Belonging to the promotional strategy for Dolly’s upcoming: Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith and Fables, that narrates the story of her family’s origins from UK to Tennessee, she released her second single, featuring niece, Heidi Parton.

Heidi, the daughter of Randy Parton, the Jolene hitmaker’s brother, was the lead vocalist on the latest track, A Rose Won’t Fix It, while Dolly herself took on the backup voice for both the verses and the chorus.



This song was originally written and recorded for the country music legend’s 1998 album titled, Hungry Again, almost three decades ago, however, the song never made its final cut.

A Rose Won't Fix It was released after the title track, Smokey Mountain DNA, from the forthcoming collaborative album.

Heidi, took to her Instagram account to express her sentiments about working on the song, writing, “I'm so honored to be a part of this incredible family project. To have the song I got to be a part of as a single release is one of the greatest moments of my life!”