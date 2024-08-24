Prince Harry, Meghan Markle achieve major milestone despite royal feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received good news after their headline-making tour to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won the hearts of Canadians, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton behind.

Garry Toffoli, the Executive Director of the Canadian Royal Heritage Trust and a staunch monarchist claimed that the former working royals have "maintained a closer connection to Canada than have the Prince and Princess of Wales."

In conversation with The Express, he shared, "Canadians remember that the problems regarding the Sussexes began when the Palace (wrongly, I believe) prevented them from living in Canada with royal security and carrying out part-time royal duties."



For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020. The couple first resided in Canada for a brief period of time before setting their camp in California.

Garry remembered an old competition and disclosed that Harry was more favored by the public than William.

"The overwhelming majority of Canadians supported the Sussexes' plans at the time. In one poll in early 2020 over 60 per cent wanted Prince Harry to become the next Governor General of Canada," the author stated.