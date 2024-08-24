 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle give new tension to King Charles

August 24, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been increasing tensions of the royal family with their new antics.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "mounting pressure on the Royal Family in the UK" by organising successful foreign tours.

The former working royals recently visited Colombia and made it to the headlines for their successful strategy, which involved building friendly relationships with key official figures, unlike the royal family.

It is important to note that Meghan and Harry seemingly won the hearts of Colombians by showcasing their true selves. 

The former Suits actress even opted to speak in Spanish and expressed gratitude towards the people for "embracing" her and Harry with love. 

"The culture, the history—all of it was a dream— this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now," Meghan stated. 

The publication highlighted that the royals including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton could not show "such partisan friendships" during their official tours, making them less relatable to the public.

