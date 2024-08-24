Justin Baldoni spends time with family amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Justin Baldoni surrounded himself with family amid reports of drama with the cast of his latest film, It Ends with Us.

The movie director and actor spent the day at Universal Studios Hollywood with his wife, Emily Baldoni, their 9-year-old daughter Maiya and 6-year-old son Maxwell.

The family of four posed for various pictures in front of the theme park's iconic tall white entrance gate.

Photo Source: Elwood Walker/Universal Studios Hollywood

In one photo, Justin and Emily were seen lip locking, while another showed the proud parents holding their children's hands.

It is worth mentioning that the outing came one month after the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage.

According to People, earlier this month, Emily also accompanied Justin to the New York City premiere of It Ends with Us.

Additionally, as per the outlet, rumors of a rift between the cast grew stronger after the premiere and fans noticed that Justin's costar, Blake Lively, appeared to pose alongside all of their main cast mates except him.